Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,828 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,178 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $24.68. 259,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,573,269. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

