Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,186 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,186 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 34,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,633,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.79. The company had a trading volume of 30,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,399. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

