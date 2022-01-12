HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,513.0 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. HEXPOL AB has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40.

Get HEXPOL AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

HEXPOL AB engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and engineered products. It operates through the HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products segments. The HEXPOL Compounding segment produces advanced polymer compounds. The HEXPOL Engineered Products segment offers gaskets for plate heat exchangers, forklift wheels, and castor wheel applications.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.