Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports stock remained flat at $$65.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $894.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

