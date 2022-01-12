HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.

HPK traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,997. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.71 and a beta of 0.99. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 45,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $520,627 in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 483.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPK shares. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPeak Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

