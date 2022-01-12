HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRT. William Blair began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HRT stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. HireRight has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.43.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.98 million for the quarter.

