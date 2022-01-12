Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $868.24

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 868.24 ($11.79) and traded as high as GBX 953.40 ($12.94). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 939.20 ($12.75), with a volume of 948,458 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSX shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 970 ($13.17) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 890 ($12.08) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,009 ($13.70) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,004 ($13.63).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -180.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 853.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 868.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

