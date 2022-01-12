Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.44

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.44 and traded as high as C$39.67. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$39.37, with a volume of 134,960 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$48.00 price objective on Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities cut Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.29.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.44.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 5.2600001 EPS for the current year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.