HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.57

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.57 and last traded at $56.19, with a volume of 399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.03.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the third quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.