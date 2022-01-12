HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.57

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.57 and last traded at $56.19, with a volume of 399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.29.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.03.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.94%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the third quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HomeStreet Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMST)
HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.
