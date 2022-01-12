Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

HSW stock opened at GBX 70.13 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £81.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 83.39. Hostelworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 62 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 119.80 ($1.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64.

About Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

