Howard Hughes Medical Institute Decreases Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 247,973 shares during the quarter. SolarWinds comprises approximately 1.4% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,759,000 after buying an additional 204,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,451,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,472,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 46.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 334,506 shares during the period.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of SWI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWI. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.89.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.