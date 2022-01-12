Hoylecohen LLC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,085,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,875,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,458,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $53.63. 367,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,559,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

