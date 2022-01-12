Hoylecohen LLC Decreases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 39,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $9.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.42. The stock had a trading volume of 43,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,745. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.77.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.