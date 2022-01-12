Hoylecohen LLC Has $20.71 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.0% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in BlackRock by 7.2% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in BlackRock by 2.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $979.50.

BLK traded up $12.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $885.53. 8,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,336. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $921.74 and its 200 day moving average is $903.71. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.