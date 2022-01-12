Hoylecohen LLC Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,145,000 after buying an additional 106,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after buying an additional 210,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after buying an additional 525,528 shares during the period.

VB traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.66. 1,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,446. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.80.

