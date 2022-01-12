Hoylecohen LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,768 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in Oracle by 55.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 26.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.97. 132,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,982,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

