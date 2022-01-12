Hoylecohen LLC Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPD traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $24.04. 243,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,611,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

