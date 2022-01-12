HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 117.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in HP by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in HP by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,229 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HP by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,071 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In other news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.