HP (NYSE:HPQ) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $40.00. The company traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $39.48, with a volume of 68434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

