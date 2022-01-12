HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $654,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

