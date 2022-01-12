H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$268.79 million during the quarter.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.