HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.76

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 2904532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in HSBC by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,458,000 after buying an additional 199,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in HSBC by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

