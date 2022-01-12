Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Hubbell by 12.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.50. The company had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,392. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.07 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

