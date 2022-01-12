Huobi Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.50 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $60.03 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.49 or 0.00021626 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00060987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006604 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,723,680 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

