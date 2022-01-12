ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Truist

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.00.

ICF International stock opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average of $96.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.66. ICF International has a 12-month low of $75.44 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,902. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ICF International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 14,091.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ICF International by 19.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ICF International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in ICF International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,213,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

