ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) Raises Dividend to GBX 14 Per Share

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON LBOW traded up GBX 0.96 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 82.76 ($1.12). 85,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.85. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93 ($1.26).

In related news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE acquired 2,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,983.52 ($2,692.44).

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

