IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.13 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce sales of $10.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the highest is $15.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences reported sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $33.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 million to $39.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.69 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million.

IDYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.56. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,040,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 90,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

