Ieq Capital LLC Buys 2,962 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,737,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,494 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,527,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,051,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,515 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,476,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,461 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -820.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.