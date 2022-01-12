Ieq Capital LLC Invests $399,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.63.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $129.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $107.58 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.