Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,070 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Comerica by 16.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,276,000 after buying an additional 108,996 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 53.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after buying an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Comerica by 1,309.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 62,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

In other Comerica news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.53.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.