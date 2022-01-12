Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.17.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $83,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $121,951.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,278 shares of company stock worth $400,332.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 26.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 3.7% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 65.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 77,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

