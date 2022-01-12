iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 113000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76.

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of 145 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

