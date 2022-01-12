Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,359.01

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,359.01 ($18.45) and traded as low as GBX 1,272 ($17.27). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 1,282 ($17.40), with a volume of 287,784 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,500 ($20.36) to GBX 1,550 ($21.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,361.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,241.46.
In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 20,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,339 ($18.18), for a total transaction of £267,800 ($363,512.96).
Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile (LON:IPX)
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.