Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,359.01

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,359.01 ($18.45) and traded as low as GBX 1,272 ($17.27). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 1,282 ($17.40), with a volume of 287,784 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,500 ($20.36) to GBX 1,550 ($21.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,361.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,241.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 20,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,339 ($18.18), for a total transaction of £267,800 ($363,512.96).

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

