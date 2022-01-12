Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Rating Increased to Buy at Compass Point

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.75. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s previous close.

IRT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.34.

NYSE IRT opened at $23.95 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

