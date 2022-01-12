Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Rating Increased to Buy at Compass Point

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.75. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s previous close.
IRT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.34.
NYSE IRT opened at $23.95 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
