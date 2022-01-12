Infinitecoin (IFC) Hits Market Cap of $13.56 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 49.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and approximately $842.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

