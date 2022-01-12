Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives C$24.68 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.53.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INE shares. Raymond James set a C$26.75 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a PE ratio of -16.62. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$16.91 and a 12-month high of C$31.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

