Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

