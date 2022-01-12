Insider Buying: StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider Buys 49,600 Shares of Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$309,747.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,302.17.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 13,700 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 76,200 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$477,751.14.

On Monday, November 29th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 80,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,176.00.

On Friday, November 26th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 80,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,416.00.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock remained flat at $C$6.90 on Tuesday. 137,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,977. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -76.67. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$7.39.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SVI shares. upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

