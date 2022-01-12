Insider Selling: 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) CFO Sells 896 Shares of Stock

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) CFO William D. Baird III sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $21,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TSVT stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 397,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,222. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.36. 2seventy bio Inc has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $64.00.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.12) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that 2seventy bio Inc will post -13.4 EPS for the current year.

TSVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

