Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $406,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMPH opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

