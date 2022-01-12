Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells 2,986 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,085. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.90 and a 12 month high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,622,000 after purchasing an additional 726,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,275,000 after purchasing an additional 565,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,057,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after buying an additional 757,122 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.95.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

