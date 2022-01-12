Insights Network (INSTAR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $480.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $480.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00060878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 289,164,752 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.