Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $131.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.