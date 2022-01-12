Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

FIZZ opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.73 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.00.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $283.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

