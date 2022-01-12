Inspire Investing LLC Has $936,000 Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Foot Locker by 1,361.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 265,970 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Foot Locker by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,315 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Foot Locker by 40.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Foot Locker by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103,733 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FL has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

FL stock opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

