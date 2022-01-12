Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 7,698 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 91.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth $274,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,092,794.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

