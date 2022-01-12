Inspire Investing LLC Sells 18,463 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,463 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

