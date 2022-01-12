Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of TWO opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The company had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

