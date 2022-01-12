Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.39

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.39 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 18.15 ($0.25). Inspired Energy shares last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.25), with a volume of 9,735 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £189.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46.

Inspired Energy Company Profile (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.