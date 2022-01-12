Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $135.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

IBP has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $123.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.21 and a 200 day moving average of $123.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $99.36 and a 12-month high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $69,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $263,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,500 shares of company stock worth $24,997,505 in the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,713,000 after purchasing an additional 65,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 28.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,205,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,193,000 after purchasing an additional 268,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,431,000 after purchasing an additional 77,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

